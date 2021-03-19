One stop platform for your financial situation

There must have been times when you want to invest your capital but are sceptical about where to invest or is it a good time to invest. This is when, Share India, a diversified financial service firm comes to function.

In the year 1993 Share India implanted its feet in the financial market and since then the Group has followed a consistent growth and today is established as a leading broking house in India that provides best value for money through personalized services. The company has its roots spread nationwide to a substantial & diversified client base that includes retail as well as corporate clientele as well. Share India expertises in serving their clients the objectives that has helped the company gain the trust of clients in the financial sector. The firm deals in Mutual Funds, Brokerage, Insurance, Merchant Banking, Trading and NBFC which stands for Non Banking Financial Company. NBFC is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Share India Securities Limited is a RBI registered Non Banking Financial Company which offers various financial services which includes loan against securities, loan against commodity, loan against property, business loan, SME loan ,personal loan and IPO/NCD financing. Share India’s strength lies in its firm commitment to “you generate, we multiply” through a transparent, clear, honest and customer- centric approach.

The brand adheres to its missions like ‘To serve the diverse client needs by following the principles of professionalism and integrity’, ‘To focus on expansion and to create growth opportunities for our business partners’ and ‘To achieve continuous improvement through innovation and technology’. The company has been in the industry for over 27 years now and what has helped them reach this place are the values that they have inherited and the policy that goes like ‘Customers is King’. They respect the dignity and worth of the individual clients and serve them with sense and responsibility