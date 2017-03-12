OnePlus, a global technology company with a presence in more than 30 countries, today announced the Best Smartphone Contest to celebrate the success of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3T, as the best-rated smartphone in India with the highest rating of 4.4. The consumer ratings have been independently validated by Nielsen for all smartphones listed on Amazon with a minimum of 100 ratings as on March 1, 2017.

Link to the TVC: https://youtu.be/iPpJfWfaHgc

Link to the contest website: www.oneplusstore.in/onecrore

The Best Smartphone Contest is a first-ever initiative of its kind and scale. The promotion campaign promises a fun-filled way for users to interact with the brand while participating for the grand prize of Rs 1 Crore, the largest prize ever offered by a brand. In addition to grand prize of Rs 1 Crore, several attractive incentives are up for grabs for thousands of lucky participants.

The multi-faceted campaign pushes the spectrum of contemporary advertising and sets new standards. To promote the campaign, OnePlus Star Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and OnePlus fan Rohan Joshi of AIB fame have come together to launch a series of unique activations including a quiz show where Mr. Bachchan sportingly plays a role of the contestant for the first time.

Commenting on the campaign, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – OnePlus India, said, “At OnePlus, we continuously strive to deliver the best-in-class products and experiences to our fans. Our community has played a pivotal role in our journey and made OnePlus 3T the highest rated smartphone in India. The Best Smartphone Contest aims to recognize and reward the OnePlus community in a very personalised and engaging way.”

He further added, “The association with Mr. Bachchan further highlights our commitment to offer the best experience to our users through this innovative campaign. It reiterates the synergy in our focus on delivering top-quality performance and pursuit of perfection as he perfectly embodies the ‘Never Settle’ attitude.”

Commenting on the campaign, Rajesh Sikroria, President of BBDO India said, “One Plus is a great success story of a brand built on support of its community. Our approach for this campaign was to build on what had already worked for the brand. Positive word of mouth and public choice have been the biggest differentiator for the brand and that’s what we have focused in this campaign. A well proven format and the role reversal between Mr. Bachchan and Rohan adds an interesting twist to the plot.”

The TVC opens on the set of a game show with Rohan Joshi as the contestant and Amitabh Bachchan as the host. Amitabh Bachchan puts forth the final question for Rs 1 Crore – Which is the best rated smartphone in India? What follows is a humorous exchange as Rohan states that he knows the answer but instead quizzes Mr. Bachchan to respond to this. The host and contestant exchange places where Mr. Bachchan becomes the contestant and calls for an audience poll to help him with the correct answer from the four options given on the screen. The audience unanimously votes for the OnePlus 3T as the best-rated smartphone in India. In his signature tone, Amitabh Bachchan requests the computer to block option A – OnePlus 3T – thereby announcing Rohan as the winner of the grand prize of Rs 1 Crore.

As the TVC comes to a close, Mr. Bachchan announces the Best Smartphone Contest where one lucky viewer can win Rs. 1 Crore. Viewers must give a missed call on 8505 888 888 to win a chance to be in the final round and play the finale with Mr. Bachchan himself.

To participate in the best smartphone contest, a user can register on http://www.oneplusstore.in/onecrore or just give a missed call to contest hotline no. 8505-888-888. Also, customer who buy OnePlus 3T on 10th March through www.oneplusstore.in will get a complimentary phone cover.