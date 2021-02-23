Online assessment software company Mercer | Mettl launches web-based examination platform

New Delhi: Mercer l Mettl, an online assessment company, has launched its web-based examination platform as an all-in-one, integrated solution to digitize academic exams. As physical examinations pose multiple challenges at each step of the process for academic institutions, administrators and students, Mercer l Mettl, using new-age digital tools, has made online exams a reality in the easiest and efficient manner.

As schools, colleges, and other educational institutions continue to remain shut, and e-learning gains momentum with deeper penetration of the internet in the remotest areas, the need for a safe and secure way to conduct exams online has grown tremendously. Mercer l Mettl’s online examination management system offers an end-to-end solution to address this growing need.

Mercer | Mettl’s solution caters to the entire examination cycle, enabling faculty and administrators to create question papers, schedule exams, invigilate using a mix of AI and human-led proctoring, assign answer scripts to evaluators and reviewers, and finally declare the results. The digital solution does all this without compromising students’ exam-taking experience. With these solutions, the system eliminates the challenges of centre-based physical examinations, such as logistical hassles and monetary overheads, managing large-scale invigilation, physical answer sheet evaluation and real-time tracking of the evaluation process.

On the development, Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl said, “We are ecstatic to launch the holistic online exam platform that will shape the future of education in India. Our new-age tools and methods now enable remote online exams on the platform. The state-of-the-art software allows both human and AI proctoring, ensuring credibility and sanctity of the examination process. It also allows secure evaluation and results declaration after the completion of exams. The entire process is cost-effective and practical in today’s day and age when e-learning is ruling the roost.”

Leading universities and institutes across the world, including IIMB, IIML, IIMC, The Washington Center, Cambridge Assessment, Christ (Deemed to be University), AIMA (All India Management Association), Concord College and Amity University, use Mercer | Mettl’s online examination tools.

Merits of Mercer | Mettl online examination system:

One integrated system that eliminates the need to use multiple partners and vendors. It enables administrators to schedule and conduct exams easily, besides managing answer-sheet evaluation in a secured manner via intuitive dashboards and workflows. All this is done online, without the need to book exam centres and manage other logistics. The system enables adopting new and innovative question types to measure what is really needed to be measured. There are 26 different kinds of question types including chemical and mathematical equations to evaluate the student’s comprehension, ensuring the accuracy of the exam process. The system saves significant time for professors by reducing their admin work, including exam invigilation and physical handling of answer sheets. Students take exams online, without the need to travel anywhere. Additionally, the system replicates offline pen-and-paper-based exams for students, using QR-code-based scan and upload technology. The fully-online system also provides immunity from disruptions, such as pandemics, social disturbances, natural calamities, etc.

Features of Mercer | Mettl online examination system: