Online classes for media students

Delhi based eminent media education institute Heritage Institute of Management and Communication (HIMCOM) has started webinar for students. The initiative has been started to deploy the time during national lockdown. Renowned faces from media industry have interacted with the students and shared their valuable experience.

Speaking on the same Syed Masood, Managing Director of the institute said, “The way of Education delivery has transformed overnight due to COVID-19 out-break. HIMCOM is ready and well-equipped to serve the needs of students. “Presently webinar is the best way to communicate with the students. So, our faculty is working wholeheartedly from their homes to teach students on a daily basis using live teaching technology.”

Syed Masood added, “HIMCOM believes in efforts to provide leadership when everything around is negative it’s our hopes through which we have to bring the positivity back. Youth being the future cannot sit back and watch while being technologically so advanced. HIMCOM is working diligently besides keeping in view the safety of our students.”

HIMCOM is the most purposeful and best mass communication institute in Delhi of its kind, provides comprehensive training to its students from day one through highly qualified and experienced faculty and industry experts.

Though India is a hub of creative people, the media & communication sector of the country is facing an acute shortage of trained personnel due to the limited accessibility of the talent to quality media institutes. Various media platforms, including TV channels, production houses, news agencies, publications, and news portals avidly seek trained media aspirants to perform desired functions in different roles and capacities. The Heritage Institute of Management & Communication (HIMCOM), Delhi, fix this demand and supply gap and offers contemporary, credible, and relevant media education to potential candidates.