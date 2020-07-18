Online education a boon for students during pandemic – Syed Masood, Managing Director Heritage Institute of Management and Communication (HIMCOM) New Delhi)

As well all know that after national lockdown online education has become popular and marked a turning point in the education system. It has solved the problem of students as well as institutions to pursue their further studies and complete their syllabus which seems difficult due to COVID-19 & national lockdown. Owing to the online classes maximum students are receiving education at several times lesser cost within their residence. There was a time when online learning was never considered adequate. During the time of the pandemic, it is considered as a boon for the education sector. And we are hopeful that things will get normal in a couple of months and students will be back in their classroom.

Due to coronavirus, the students don’t have to reach their college in a certain time and during this time these classes are considered as the most flexible way of learning. Students can log in through their computer anytime and anywhere and begin learning. Besides, these classes allow a student to learn quickly. There are too many options that allow a student to explore and is considered a diverse form of learning. Many students are taking online classes these days

After lockdown, the teachers are innovating and creating engaging content to educate their students. With the help of the latest technologies, social media, and advanced software, the course content can be integrated more engaging. The class can be started within 30 seconds of switching on your desktop or laptop. Students can sit within the comforts of their room in favorite pajamas with a cup of hot chocolate in your hand while attending classes online.