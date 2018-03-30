Online furniture store Pepperfry expands in Madhya Pradesh

Pepperfry, India’s No.1 Furniture and Home products marketplace today announced its expansion plans in the State of Madhya Pradesh by launching a Studio and fulfillment center in Indore.

This is in line with Pepperfry’s strategy to build the largest omnichannel business in the furniture and home segment in the country with a key focus on Metro and Tier 1 cities.

In the last one-year Pepperfry has rapidly expanded the Studio network establishing 28 Studios (owned and franchise) across 16 cities with plans to set-up 35 Studio across 18 markets by April 2018.

Pepperfry has launched the Franchise Studio in Indore in partnership with Collectibles India headed by Nimit Khatwani and Aditi Biyani.

Collectibles India is one of the leading manufacturers of home and office furniture. They have been dealing with bulk order and projects on the B2B segment.

The Studio is located at a prime location, Princes Business Skypark at AB Road and spans across an area of 1500 Sq. Ft. Discerning Pepperfry customers can experience a curated range of furniture and décor carefully selected from Pepperfry’s online portfolio of 1.2 lakh products at the Studio.

They can additionally avail complimentary design consultancy from interior design experts at the Studio to build their dream homes.

Pepperfry’s Studios have evolved as prime consumer engagement points with a contribution of more than 25% to the overall business. Pepperfry rolled out the franchise model last year with an aim to promote and encourage new age entrepreneurs across the country.

Pepperfry’s franchise model is a truly unique business model with immense potential to scale thereby making it lucrative for interested partners. It is unlike any franchise business in the country and does not require the partner to hold product inventory and is based on 100% price parity.

Pepperfry is offering a lucrative commission structure where the franchise owners can benefit by earning commission on each online transaction made at the franchise studio. While Pepperfry will manage the customer experience end-to-end, from delivery to assembly thereby providing a seamless shopping experience to customers.

This launch also marks Pepperfry’s foray in Indore which is a key market as the company strengthens its commitment towards customers with a promise to offer superlative shopping experiences. Pepperfry plans to further penetrate its delivery network across the State through the newly opened 3000 sq ft. fulfillment center in Indore at Patawari Halka No. 72.

Pepperfry will be servicing key cities like Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bina, Ratlam, Pipariya, Pachmarhi, Pithampur, Khandwa, Vijay Nagar, Burhanpur, Harda, Ashta, Betul, etc. via this centre.

Hussaine Kesury, Chief Category Officer, Pepperfry said, “We are very excited to expand our base in Indore by launching both a Studio and a fulfilment center. We have received an overwhelming response for securing franchise Studios and are proud to announce the opening of our 2nd Franchise Studio in association with our partner Collectibles India. Pepperfry is committedto establishing a truly differentiated and highly profitable franchise businessfor our partners. We have the largest no of Studios in the segment across major metros & cities and are geared to spread our network across other TIER I cities. Our new partners are well-versed with the furniture and décor space with and therefore, I am certain that this collaboration will only fuel our omnichannel growth further.”

He further added, “We have built the largest big box supply chain with a specialized large item delivery fleet of more than 400 vehicles operating from 17 hubs serving customers in 500 cities across India. Now we are looking forward to serving our customersin Madhya Pradeshfrom our new distribution centre. It will act as a growth lever as we focus on expanding our footprint across the State by tapping key cities through our superior logistics infrastructure.”

NimitKhatwani, CEOCollectiblesIndia said, “We are looking forward to our partnership with a market leader like Pepperfry that is an inspiration for the industry establishing a strong foothold in the furniture and home segment in a short span of 6 years. Since we operate in the same segment we were inspired by Pepperfry since inception and could not have found a better partner.

Pepperfry has become synonymous with furniture and home products all over the country and therefore, aligning with them provides a great opportunity for us to build a large customer franchise.”