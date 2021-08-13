Online Job Fair, a blessing in disguise for young job seekers



If you are among those whose livelihood was hit due to loss of job or employment avenues getting adversely affected since the coronavirus outbreak sent shockwaves through the country’s economy, well here is some good news – Rozgar Junction INC has organised 6-days online job fair commencing September 15. The fair will be inaugurated at the hands of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on September 15.

Meanwhile, the official website of one of the largest virtual job fairs in Maharashtra will be inaugurated by minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant on August 16.

The online employment fair is aimed at providing jobs or business opportunities to the ‘bhoomiputra’ (sons of the soil) who have lost their source of livelihood during the pandemic. It aims at providing employment opportunities to at least 10 lakh job seekers in Maharashtra.

Three entrepreneurs – Aditya Sarfare, founder of Pooja Entertainment, Jatinder Singh Monga, founder of Angel Ventures and Sufiyan Ahmed, founder of Ocean Marketing came together and set up Rozgar Junction INC Company to provide employment opportunities to the job seekers in Maharashtra.

“As many as 40 per cent of the people who had lost their jobs over April-May 2020, i.e after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, are still unable to find a paying job even after a year, the problem being most acute for the young job seekers in urban India. Through this online job fair we hope to provide if not a dream job, some decent employment opportunity. The first 100 applicants registering through the website will receive certificates from our Mayor Kishori Pednekar,” said Aditya Sarfare, founder of Pooja Entertainment.

The official logo for the fair was unveiled by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on August 9. Applauding the efforts of the trio, Pednekar said, “The online job fair is a commendable initiative where the youth from Maharashtra including Mumbai will receive guidance and counselling as well as an opportunity to work and become the bread earner for the family.”

“Financial stability is not always about having a lot of money but is important for every individual to be able to meet their household expenses. And a virtual fair like this will definitely be a blessing in disguise for the young job seekers,” added Ms Kishori Pednekar.