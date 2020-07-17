Online Livelihood Courses to aid Youth Skill development

In an effort to upskill the youth and enable them to make productive use of lockdown, Aide et Action has launched the “iLEAD Goes Online” initiative through a Facebook Live session. The objective of the programme is to impart vocational education to youth from marginalized sections of the society. The initiative encompasses 13 iLEAD courses through a digital medium.

The 13 courses which are now available online are Tally, Computer Operator, Beauty Therapy, Fashion Designing, BSPA, CRR, Automobile, ITeS, Electrician, Hospitality, BSPC, Beautician and Electrical and the platform is available to the registrations through our skill training initiative iLEAD informed Dr Aishwarya Mahajan.

The launch session witnessed the august presence of Mr. Ravi Vishwanathan – National Grants Programme Lead, Accenture Corporate Citizenship, Mr. G. Sekar Director, Eicher Group Foundation, Prof. Rajiva Wijesinha The President of Aide et Action South Asia board and Ex-Chairman of Tertiary Vocational Education Commission of Sri Lanka, Mr. Savy Lach – Deputy CEO & Director Southeast Asia & China, Mr. Ravi Pratap Singh – International Programme Director and Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Director Livelihood Education, Aide et Action South Asia were present along with the various partners and stakeholders from all across the globe.

Amidst the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, digital Education is a viable option to continue academics. After having trained 2,50,000 youths in more than forty domains with the placement of 75%, we are launching iLEAD online skill training courses. The training can be undertaken remotely from the safety and comfort of home on a digital platform. The initiative aims to provide livelihood education among the youth from underprivileged families and help them to utilize the lockdown period effectively. And this will also help to develop a new strategy for the organization across the globe” said Prof. Rajiva Wijesinha.

The iLEAD alumni, along with the current trainees along with trainers and other stakeholders shared their views on this initiative. Dorji Ohm, the Executive Director of Youth Development fund from Bhutan shared the success of iLEAD programme through the Ecotourism model and Ms. Arlyne from Virlanie Foundation Philippines shared the work done with Single mothers in the streets of Manila and how this initiative can be beneficial to the larger beneficiaries now.