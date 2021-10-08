Online Mental Wellness Start-up NEST that offers video consultation with certified psychologists, therapists and coaches, launches in India

Nest ( joinnest.io ) is an online platform that connects people with certified psychologists and coaches from the comfort of their houses. With an estimated 178 Million people in India in need of support in mental health, Nest offers a private and safe space for people to open up about their mental struggles, a common but often taboo topic in Indian society.

Triggered by the pandemic, Nest was founded to create a free, non-judgemental space for students and healthcare professionals to share their stories and find support in an empathetic community. In one year, from a 20 people video call, the platform has grown into 25+ engaged experts and mentors, 100+ hours of life changing closed-group mental-wellbeing sessions and has touched 500+ lives. With creation of this online consultation platform, the team now wants to take it a step further, and offer 1-on-1 support to people who do not yet feel comfortable speaking up in a group.

Nest offers private consultations from various coaches and psychologists online, and an additional circle of mentors from different walks of life. Since troubling topics can range from studies to jobs to personal life or something entirely different, having the ability to select specializations can be very valuable. The platform also has an option to keep identity hidden, so users are in control at all times.

Founded earlier this year, Nest has an experienced team at the wheels. Prof. Dr. Lata Dhir is a practicing psychologist with 2000+ hours of consulting experience, and also drives corporate leadership consultations for the last 20 years. She is also a Behavioural Scientist, Author, Certified Psychologist & Professor of Leadership and Design Thinking. Pratik Renuse is an experienced marketeer and venture developer, with years of experience in scaling ventures successfully. The team is also supported by a big advisory board, including certified coaches, corporate heads and healthcare professionals.

“Mental well-being is not merely ‘an absence of mental illness’; rather it’s a space where people can thrive and find meaning in their lives. This needs a psychological safe space that we endeavour to create on the virtual platform. What started as a social call has become a mini-revolution with hundreds joining and validating its need. Launching this platform is the only logical next step, and we are well equipped to take it. says Dr. Lata Dhir.

Launching on October 10, 2021, Nest already has a team of certified coaches, psychologists, therapists from India, UK, Portugal and USA, and a great set of mentors for additional support. Not only is the platform offering social good, mental wellness is also one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide, with an annual growth of 10%.

“Nest started as a social cause, when more than a dozen people joined the first session, from there we’ve grown organically and impacted hundreds of people across 7+ countries. As we grow rapidly, we see Nest expanding in both breadth and depth, serving multiple cohort professions. Our primary metrics have shown a positive indication and we are very well positioned to build this ecosystem worldwide.”, remarks Pratik Renuse.

“Mental wellness in India is in its nascent stage right now, and to enter this market, it needs extreme localization. In Indian society, technology alone has the power to democratize mental health, by offering utter and complete privacy. Nest is well-positioned to become the first step in healing, especially for students, professionals in high-pressure jobs and vulnerable sections of society, ” shares Naveen Prasad, serial entrepreneur and Nest’s founding investor.

Website: https://joinnest.io/