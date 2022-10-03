Online Searches for Wedding & Festive Home Needs witness a sharp spike this season

India, 3rd October 2022: India’s leading tech-AI platform, Sulekha’s latest quarterly study (July, August & September) has revealed some interesting trends. This study captures consumer sentiments and trends from across eight major Indian cities ahead of the upcoming festive season.
This month, there is a surge in the lookout for jewellery shops, catering, clothing rental stores, cleaning services, crackers supplies and many more, when compared to the beginning of the quarter.
Below are a few interesting insights –
Wedding services segment –
- Mumbai has recorded the most searches for rental clothing stores, ahead of Kolkata and Ahmedabad.
- The hunt for Beauty parlour services has soared by 60% in Chennai followed by 40% in Kolkata, because of the wedding and festive season.
- Likewise, there is a 100% spike in the search for Photographers & Videographers across all cities when compared to the beginning of the quarter.
- An unusual spike has been witnessed in Printing services, especially in the wedding invitation printing and banners segment. The top cities with maximum spike are Chennai and Delhi.
- Catering service and chefs are an essential part of every celebration. Chennai again has topped in Catering service providers’ search, when compared to other cities, with a 64% hike.
- Jewellery shop searches have skyrocketed since August due to the record number of weddings taking place, post pandemic.
Home needs –
- Festive celebration is the perfect season for family get-togethers. Hence furniture rental sub-category top the list in almost 6 out of 8 major cities.
- Ahmedabad topped the search with 70% in the Furniture rental category when compared to the other 7 cities.
- With hygiene becoming a priority post-pandemic, more people are seeking professional cleaning services for homes. Cleaning services search has increased in Chennai as a major part of the festive season.
- Chennai topped in search for painting contractors and renovations amongst the other metropolitan cities.
Commenting on the trend report, Mr. Satya Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Sulekha said, “With this festival season around the corner, consumers are increasingly looking for options to renovate and rejuvenate. Festival-related services have recovered better than anticipated and we are tracking close to 32% increase in comparison to last year”.