Online Searches for Wedding & Festive Home Needs witness a sharp spike this season

India, 3rd October 2022: India’s leading tech-AI platform, Sulekha’s latest quarterly study (July, August & September) has revealed some interesting trends. This study captures consumer sentiments and trends from across eight major Indian cities ahead of the upcoming festive season.

This month, there is a surge in the lookout for jewellery shops, catering, clothing rental stores, cleaning services, crackers supplies and many more, when compared to the beginning of the quarter.

Below are a few interesting insights –

Wedding services segment –

Mumbai has recorded the most searches for rental clothing stores , ahead of Kolkata and Ahmedabad .

has recorded the most searches for , ahead of and . The hunt for Beauty parlour services has soared by 60% in Chennai followed by 40% in Kolkata , because of the wedding and festive season.

has soared by 60% in followed by 40% in , because of the wedding and festive season. Likewise, there is a 100% spike in the search for Photographers & Videographers across all cities when compared to the beginning of the quarter.

across all cities when compared to the beginning of the quarter. An unusual spike has been witnessed in Printing services, especially in the wedding invitation printing and banners segment. The top cities with maximum spike are Chennai and Delhi .

especially in the wedding invitation printing and banners segment. The top cities with maximum spike are and . Catering service and chefs are an essential part of every celebration. Chennai again has topped in Catering service providers’ search, when compared to other cities, with a 64% hike.

again has topped in search, when compared to other cities, with a 64% hike. Jewellery shop searches have skyrocketed since August due to the record number of weddings taking place, post pandemic.

Home needs –

Festive celebration is the perfect season for family get-togethers. Hence furniture rental sub-category top the list in almost 6 out of 8 major cities.

Ahmedabad topped the search with 70% in the Furniture rental category when compared to the other 7 cities.

topped the search with 70% in the Furniture rental category when compared to the other 7 cities. With hygiene becoming a priority post-pandemic, more people are seeking professional cleaning services for homes. Cleaning services search has increased in Chennai as a major part of the festive season.

as a major part of the festive season. Chennai topped in search for painting contractors and renovations amongst the other metropolitan cities.

Commenting on the trend report, Mr. Satya Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Sulekha said, “With this festival season around the corner, consumers are increasingly looking for options to renovate and rejuvenate. Festival-related services have recovered better than anticipated and we are tracking close to 32% increase in comparison to last year”.