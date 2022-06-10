Only One Earth: Cosmo Foundation plants 15,000 trees

Cosmo Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Cosmo Films Ltd., today planted more than 15,000 trees at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment in association with Prayas Youth Foundation – a leading environmental organization in New Delhi.

The drive is a part of Cosmo Foundation Go Green Initiative to take a step towards creating a green and clean environment while contributing directly to the well-being of Mother Earth and our future generation. As of now, the foundation has planted more than 50,000 trees under the initiative across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Lt. Gen. SS Mishra (QMG) addressed the attendees and said, “We are very appreciative towards the efforts of environment conscious businesses like Cosmo Films Limited. Cosmo foundation’s contributions are significant in preserving the greenery of Delhi and would benefit the people around. This massive tree plantation drive of Cosmo Foundation will help to improve UN SDG no: 15. Life On Land – that emphasizes planting of tress to help protect the environment.”

Under Cosmo’s Miyawaki project, the pioneer Miyawaki technique would be used to restore forestry cover in urban spaces. This technique is very useful in creating forests in small urban spaces as it allows for plants to grow 10 times faster and the plantation to be 30 times denser than usual. It involves planting dozens of native species in the same area, and becomes maintenance-free after the first three years.

Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman & Managing Director, Cosmo Films Limited, said “Cosmo Foundation’s philosophy is built on a robust environmental sustainability agenda and the determination that we can bring about change in the society. Through this initiative, we aim to encourage tree plantation and preservation of nature to uphold environmental balance by our communities in our areas of operations and beyond. As part of our consistent efforts to combat climate change in India, we will plan more such plantation drive in the near future and take every possible step to make our society greener and sustainable.”

On this occasion Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee of Cosmo Foundation said, “Cosmo Foundation has been at the forefront of preserving natural spaces and environment. We want to meaningfully engage at the intersection of community and sustainability. With this plantation drive, our goal is to do our part in order to protect the environment by planting as many trees as possible. These efforts are also valuable to communities and people living around as they enable the conservation of green ecosystems.”

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Prayas Youth Foundation for their constant support and for being our partner and biggest supporter towards driving the initiative,” she added.

Cosmo Foundation is devoted to transforming the lives of people via its various efforts across education, health, and environmental initiatives. Through the various programs at Cosmo Foundation, the philanthropic wing has been able to benefit 3.5 lac+ people and educate over 40,000+children.