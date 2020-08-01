OnMobile Global appoints Krish Seshadri as CEO

OnMobile Global Limited, the leading provider of mobile content & entertainment with a reach of 1.6 Billion mobile users and 100 Million active subscribers, today announced the appointment of Krish Seshadri as Chief Executive Officer for the company, effective 03 August 2020.

Krish Seshadri joins OnMobile with over two decades of experience leading technology, digital & mobile product businesses across APAC, US and Europe. Most recently, Krish was CEO of Monster.com’s operations across APAC & Middle East. Previously, he held leadership roles at social gaming pioneer Zynga, digital content leader AOL-Verizon and Facebook. Krish is an engineering graduate from Stanford University and received an MBA from London Business School, where he was a Chevening Scholar. Welcoming Krish on board, Francois-Charles Sirois, Executive Chairman of OnMobile said, “We are delighted to have Krish join us as CEO. His rich experience building global businesses in consumer internet, mobile and gaming, coupled with his proven track record of leading diverse global teams will help us accelerate our strategy and transformation in the fast-growing mobile entertainment and gaming space”

Earlier this year OnMobile had acquired a stake in rob0, an AI-powered visual retention analytics product created for game developers. In 2018, OnMobile acquired Appland AB, a pioneer in mobile app distribution and monetization. These investments reaffirm the importance of OnMobile’s strategy to become a leader in the global mobile gaming market.

Speaking about his appointment, Krish said, “I am excited to join OnMobile at this transformational point and looking forward to working with the global teams to develop innovative products, build on the momentum and pursue the significant growth opportunities ahead”