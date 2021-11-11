OnMobile Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

OnMobile Global Limited (“OnMobile”) today announced the financial results for second quarter of FY22 ended September 31, 2021.
Highlights:
- ONMO D2C Cash beta launched on3rdNovember’21 across permissible states in India
- ONMO’s first B2B 5G Telco launched on 5th November’21
- Challenges Arena: Now live with 5 Operators cumulative in Q2 FY’22 as compared to 1 in Q1 FY’22
- Challenges Arena gross additions of 766K subscribers in Q2 FY’22vs561K in Q1 FY’22
- Completed 100% acquisition of Rob0 stake. This investment is one of the major steps towards the creation of ONMO.
- Chingari Investment of $1.4 Mnat a valuation of 2 times our initial investment
- Revenue growth of 1.2% QoQ at INR 137 crore.
- Our cost rationalization efforts are continuing and have yielded savings with a reduction of 11.5% YoY in manpower costs. However, it grew by 8.6% QoQ mainly due to onetime severance pay of INR 3.0 crore.
- EBITDA at INR 9.0 crore with a margin of 6.9% for the quarter. The decline in EBITDA was due to increase in severance cost of INR 3.0 crore and Opex cost in the quarter. Normalized EBITDA was at INR 14.8 crore at 11.4% Margin
- Operating Profits of INR 6.3 crore with a margin of 4.8%.Normalized Operating Profit is INR 12.1 crore at 9.3% Margin.