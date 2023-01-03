Onn Premium Wear curates an extensive line of winter clothing perfect for the chilly season

Hyderabad, January 3rd, 2023: ONN, from the house of Lux Industries (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND), one of the country’s largest innerwear manufacturers, known for its innovative and customer-demand-driven product offerings, manufacturing more than 100 products across 14 major brands comprising a complete range of innerwear and outerwear for men, women, and children, has curated an extensive range of winter collection for men and boys which is a perfect combination of comfort and warmth for this winter season. The ONN range of premium wear, which is made with the newest technology, successfully appeals to the sense of style of the urban Indian man. To meet the expectations and aspirations of the young people of today, a wide variety of designs of the highest quality and most practical styling have been offered. Demand for winter clothing in India is rising quickly, and market growth is predicted to accelerate to 6% CAGR.

Mr. Saket Todi, Director, of Lux industries, averred, “Lux has always developed innovative product offerings driven by customer demand in response to shifts in consumer tastes and preferences over the years. Understanding the market’s needs and changing trends, ONN Premium Wear has become more innovative with its design and features in the winter collection, which includes ONN Thermals and Winterwear. Both ONN Thermals and Winterwear are made of high-quality pure wool and are great at drawing moisture away from the skin, promising maximum warmth even in extremely cold temperatures. Our product’s unique Thermo receptors ensure that the garment retains body heat and is the ideal solution to cold temperatures. With the light-weighted, breathable ONN Thermals and Winterwear range, ONN Premium Wear meets consumers’ expectations for comfortable and stylish thermal wear at an affordable price. Apart from the winterwear collection, ONN also comprises innerwear which is made from premium quality fabric to keep consumers at ease all day long. We truly hope that consumers would beat the chillness of the season with the warmth of ONN.”

The Indian winter requires men to dress for both comfort and style, and this requirement served as the inspiration for the design of the winter collection. The collection is comprised of must-have items such as different styles of sweatshirts, hoodies, and jackets, in addition to sportier elements such as joggers and track pants. The color palette for the collection is a traditional winter color palette that combines dark tones and primary colors. Premium combed cotton is used in the production of hoodies, joggers, and sweatshirts, while a soft nylon outer shell is used for padded jackets. This assortment of products is designed to be extremely comfortable to wear while maintaining a modern fit in order to achieve a fashionable look. The products are available at over 45,000 retail stores across the country and leading eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. The prices of the products will range from INR 650 to INR 1699, including the boys’ and men’s sections.