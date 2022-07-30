Onset of Teej Festivities: Hartek Group organises Teej Celebrations event at its office for employees

The fastest growing name in the power infra and renewable energy industry Hartek Group organised a Teej Celebration festive event at their head office in Mohali. The event took place a day before the Teej festival. It saw spirited participation from married and unmarried women employees who were clad in beautiful traditional dresses and ethnic clothes.

To cheer up the anticipation of the event, a Ms and Mrs Teej competition was held, which saw ebullient participation from everyone present. All employees attended the function, and the women were dressed in vibrant and colourful ethnic wear, with bindis and jhumkas.

The entire event was symbolic of the traditional appeal of the Teej festival. As many as 15 people participated in the competitions. The winners also received surprising gifts.