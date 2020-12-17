Onsitego is offering ‘Free Repairs’ to all on 18Th& 19Th December 2020

Onsitego, a leading provider of after-sales services introduces an exclusive offer for those who are facing issues with their mobile phones, laptops, air conditioners or water purifiers. The brand is offering ‘Freerepair and maintenance services’ during ‘The Free Repair Fair’ to customers in metros including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bangalore on 18th& 19th December 2020.

Under this exclusive offer, the brand is waiving off service charges on all InstaRepair services across the aforementioned categories. Issues like water leakage in ACs, cleaning of filters in water purifiers, screen repairs of mobile and laptops along with general maintenance of these appliances can be instantly addressed by availing Onsitego’s exclusive services.

Speaking about the rollout of these services, Abhinav Patwa, Business Head at Onsitego said, “Given the current circumstances, we are pleased to provide our services and support to everyone in dire need of repair and maintenance at home. We have seen that non-working or broken devices and appliances have piled up at homes during the lockdown. There has also been a rise in wear and tear of products since people’s usage has increased many times. A lot of people have also not been able to get their gadgets and home appliances repaired which may have lost their warranty too. We are reaching out to them with our on-time and reliable doorstep services during The Free Repair Fair.”

Abiding by the government’s and Onsitego’s guidelines for doorstep repairs, engineers are trained to maintain intensive personal hygiene, wear surgical masks and sanitize their tools and equipment for all service visits. They are also instructed to report any health related matters to the concerned authorities.

Speaking about the same further, Mr. Patwa, adds, “We have always emphasized the well-being of our employees and our customers. Keeping the severity of the pandemic in mind, we are strictly adhering to all safety norms laid by WHO and the government and are taking utmost care to ensure that customers have a safe and secure service experience with us.”