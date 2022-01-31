“OPay” wins the best new POS payment service provider in Egypt for 2021 award from “The Global Economics”

Cairo – Egypt, 31 January 2022 – OPay, the leading fintech one-stop mobile-based platform for payment and collection services in Egypt and Africa, has won the ‘Best New Point-Of-Sale Payment Service Provider,’ award from ‘The Global Economics’ institution.

The announcement took place in a ceremony held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where Mr. Mahmoud Khedr, the company’s Director of business development and strategic partnerships, received the award.

The Global Economics, is a British institution specialized in providing detailed performance analysis of companies in various financial and business sectors, covering the major parts of the Globe.

OPay, won the award after an intense competition with major financial services companies in the Egyptian market, as a testament to its efforts and successes, which are the result of the company’s strategic plans to distribute tens of thousands of points of sales, and expanding its vendors and retailers network across all of the Egyptian governorates.

OPay, has been the fastest growing company in the Egyptian market since it launched its operations in Egypt last year, as the company works to provide all kinds of electronic services and innovative digital payment solutions to its customers in Egypt and Africa.

Mahmoud Khedr, expressed his delight at the winning of this prestigious award saying: “we are proud with the winning of the 2021 Best New Point-Of-Sale Payment Service Provider award from ‘The Global Economics’ institution. This award reflects the commitment of our dedicated team of experts in digital and technological sectors to build a brand that wins the confidence of our partners and customers.”

Mr. Khedr emphasized that the company is “working towards giving the best service possible to its partners and customer,” in addition to its relentless pursuit in executing its expansive plans in order to provide the latest services and solutions in the fintech and digital payments sector.

OPay Egypt and North Africa, has recently signed a number of successful partnerships in the fields of electronic payments and specifically in the banking sector.

It has recently signed an MoU with both Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), under which the company will provide electronic payment and collection services via the internet to merchants and small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) and the partners of both banks through accepting all types of collections via the internet using all kinds of banking cards, in addition to QR code and R2P (Request To pay) services.

The company will also provide installment services for the credit card holders from both banks.

OPay, also signed an agreement with The Egyptian Company for Cards, in order to issue 200,000 smart prepaid cards for individuals and corporates, after getting the authorization of Egypt’s Central Bank (CBE).