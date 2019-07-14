open national Taekwondo championship held in Ranchi

First Birsa Munda Open National TaeKwomDo Championship 2019 was held at Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indore Stadium, Ranchi from 5th – 7nt July. In the event about 1000 etheletes from sixteen states participated of which sixteen represented Vasundhara TaeKwonDo Academy.

In sub junior category Prince Choudhary claimed bronze medal in 35 kg weight group and Ashwin Anand bagged silver medal in 38 kg weight group.

In cadet category athlete Shashwat Jha again showed his skills in under 65 kg group, had to back off 3-0 on the instruction of the coach to avoid potential injury in the final match, in semi-finals and quarter-finals he won with scores of 18-7 and 14-7 respectively, he had to stay content with silver medal, he earned laurels for his academy. In the same category, in under 45 kg group Dev Rajput couldn’t play semifinal due to leg injury thus managed bronze medal. In cadet girls, Mahi Anand under 59 kg won silveredal.

In junior girls category, Tripti Bist in 55 kg group won bronze medal, due to injury sustained stomach couldn’t play semi finals.

In senior category Rinku Kumari in 68 kg group bagged bronze medal.

Coach of the team Mr Virender Negi and manager of the team Mr Shyam Singh Rawat were pleased with the teams performance.