OpenText announces $1M USD Donation to Fight Food Insecurity

Hyderabad: OpenTextTM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced a combined donation of $1 million USD to food banks in OpenText communities around the world. As part of the initiative, the company announced a donation of $55,000 USD (4 million INR) to the Hyderabad and Bengaluru chapters of United Way, an NGO affiliated to United Way Worldwide. Over and above the funds OpenText already contributes to good causes in India through its CSR program and through which United Way is an existing beneficiary, this additional donation will help further United Way’s mission in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to enable communities to improve lives by addressing local priority issues, including the provision of food and household supplies to those most in need.

“The demand for food banks has never been greater, and we wanted to do our part to meet this heightened and historic need,” said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. “This holiday season, OpenText teams in 58 communities around the world are supporting local food banks to help ensure everyone has enough to eat. These communities support OpenText every day, and we are grateful to be able to support them in turn.”

“Covid-19 has undoubtedly thrown a big challenge to the world,” commented Mr Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director, United Way Bengaluru. “United Way Bengaluru has been working at ground level to meet the needs of communities affected by the pandemic. We are obliged to have OpenText hand holding us in this initiative. With OpenText’s support, we were able to provide aid to communities from government facilities by donating required medical equipment for the treatment of Covid-affected patients. OpenText also supported children and migrant workers across the city with hygiene and food ration kits. We are thankful for their continuous support in promoting positive change in society.”

Isaac Rajkumar, Managing Director, OpenText India, added, “For over 10 years, our operations and employees in India have been an important part of the OpenText success story. At this time of need, it is gratifying that we are able to extend our support for the local communities.”

These donations will help food banks provide up to 4 million meals to individuals and families in 21 countries around the world. More information and a full list of the organizations supported is available on the OpenText Voyager Fund page.

This is the first donation of the OpenText Voyager Fund, an extension of the OpenText Voyager Program launched in 2020 to strengthen the OpenText community of customers, partners and employees. The OpenText Voyager Fund will identify key needs in our communities and support local partners in addressing them.

“The OpenText Voyager Fund will work with local partners to make a difference in the communities where we live and work,” continued Barrenechea. “We’re grateful that our first contribution will address the real challenge of food insecurity during this important time of year, and we look forward to continuing to work with our local partners in the months and years ahead.”