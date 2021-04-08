Operation Food Search Hires Fresh Rx Team Members

Janae King and Danielle Williams join nonprofit’s food-is-medicine program team

that primarily serves pregnant women and their families

(St. Louis, Mo., April 7, 2021) Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently hired Janae King as Fresh Rx Intake Specialist and Danielle Williams as Fresh Rx Food and Nutrition Specialist.

King will be responsible for establishing the intake policies and procedures for the Fresh Rx program. She also will assemble meal kits and create distribution schedules in order to deliver meals to participants. King has more than five years of nonprofit experience and, prior to joining OFS, she worked to support unhoused communities in the St. Louis area.

Williams will assist with Fresh Rx participant enrollment, which includes nutrition assessments and nutrition education. She will work with the Fresh Rx team and local partners to secure ingredients from local and sustainable sources. Williams, who is a registered and licensed dietitian, earned her Bachelor’s degree in Food and Nutrition: Dietetics from Northwest Missouri State University.

OFS’s Fresh Rx: Nourishing Healthy Starts program helps low-income women by improving birth outcomes and empowering families to cultivate a healthy household. The innovative program—which eliminates food insecurity during pregnancy to produce better birth outcomes for moms and their babies—provides families with weekly meal kits in addition to cooking classes, nutrition resources and supportive services.

“Janae and Danielle make excellent additions to our innovative Fresh Rx program, which continues to grow due to the all-encompassing impact of food insecurity,” said OFS President and CEO Kristen Wild. “They possess both the experience and passion to assist those who need community resources like ours to create healthier lives for themselves and their families.”

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit Operation Food Search.