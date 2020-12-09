Operation Food Search Hires Kristen Frazier

Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently hired Kristen Frazier as its Human Resource and Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) Manager. Frazier’s responsibilities include attracting, motivating and retaining qualified team members. She also will develop and implement OFS’s diversity initiatives and strategies to cultivate a supportive and inclusive work environment for all employees.

Frazier has more than 10 years of experience in the human resources industry. Prior to joining the organization, she served in various human resource managerial positions in the education and corporate sectors. Frazier earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resources Management from Fontbonne University.

“Kristen has the experience we need to recruit a diverse pipeline of talent,” said OFS Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We look forward to the innovative techniques she brings to our organization in order to enhance our brand with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties.