Operation Food Search Hosts Operation Barbecue

April 21, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
Sugarfire's Matt Glickert
Proceeds to benefit agency’s Operation Backpack program

(St. Louis, Mo., April 21, 2021) Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, will hold its first Operation Barbecue led by Sugarfire’s award-winning executive chef Matt Glickert.  The virtual cooking class will be held Thurs., May 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Chef Glickert will guide beginners and foodies alike through the preparation of a full meal including chicken, shrimp and vegetable kabobs, creamy lemon herb coleslaw, and grilled Yukon gold potato salad.  The interactive event is presented by OFS’s Friends Board, a dynamic group of young professionals vested in feeding the community’s hungry.  Proceeds from Operation Barbecue will support Operation Backpack, which provides weekend meals to food-insecure kids throughout the school year.

Tickets, which are $65 for two adults or a $100 family pack that serves four people, include virtual event access plus ingredients for the meal.  A beer pairing that includes four cans of 4 Hands City Wide Beer is an additional $12.  Sugarfire meal kits are available for pick up at their Wentzville, Valley Park, Olivette, downtown, and Winghaven locations.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food.  The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis.

To order tickets, call (314) 726-5355 or visit Operation Food Search.

About Neel Achary 5844 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
