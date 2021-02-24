Operation Food Search Names New Board of Directors Chair

Alan Schultz replaces Lisa Pelikan, who served as chairperson for three years

(St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 23, 2021) — Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently appointed Alan Schultz as the Chair of its Board of Directors. In this position, Schultz will provide strategic leadership, advisement and support. He will work directly with the nonprofit’s Executive Director, as well as develop and manage relationships with funders, partners and other stakeholders.

Schultz is the Head of Project Procurement in North America for Bayer. He replaces Lisa Pelikan, who served as Chair of the Board for three years and will continue as a board member for an additional three-year term.

“I’m inspired by the work Operation Food Search has accomplished in my three years on the board of directors, and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve as board chair,” said Schultz. “The mission of healing hunger is meaningful to me, and it has never been more important than it is now to ensure children and families have access to quality nutrition and resources that help them put food on the table.”

“Alan has been an instrumental board resource during the pandemic, so it is with great anticipation that we look forward to all he will accomplish as our new chair,” said Operation Food Search Executive Director Kristen Wild. “Alan has the leadership qualities we need to ensure the momentum we have achieved with both our committee members and community partners.” Wild added that OFS is grateful to Pelikan whose work “created many opportunities throughout the years and positioned our organization to move forward under Alan’s guidance.”

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit Operation Food Search.