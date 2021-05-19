Operation Food Search Names New Chief Operating Officer

Carlton Adams brings 25 years of strategic planning and development to the hunger relief nonprofit

(St. Louis, Mo., May 19, 2021) Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently hired Carlton Adams as its Chief Operating Officer. He will handle the overall strategic and operational responsibilities of the organization’s established programs, which focus on reducing child hunger and family food insecurity. Adams will collaborate with OFS’s leadership team to ensure all initiatives and partnerships align with the agency’s vision.

Adams has 25 years of experience in strategic planning, business development, customer operations and financial management. Prior to joining OFS, he was Acting Executive Director of the National Conference for Community & Justice of Metropolitan St. Louis (NCCJ St. Louis) in addition to serving as its Board President. Adams’ previous positions include Vice President of Pharma Revenue and Invoicing at Express Scripts, Vice President of Global Category Management at Mastercard, and Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain Management at Peabody Energy.

Adams currently serves as Board Chair of the Christian Hospital Foundation and as Advisory Board Past Chair for the Center for Supply Chain Executives at St. Louis University. He was an adjunct professor at St. Louis University who taught courses in strategic planning and leadership. Adams earned his MBA in Finance from Temple University in Philadelphia and his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh.

“The pandemic has created many challenges surrounding food insecurity and, with Carlton’s diverse leadership skills and successful track record, we will be better positioned to pursue new and existing growth opportunities relating to healing hunger,” said OFS President and CEO Kristen Wild. “We look forward to working with Carlton as we continue to address our region’s needs by providing innovative solutions within our community.”

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit Operation Food Search.