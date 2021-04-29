Operation Food Search Receives $240,000 Donation for Franklin County

Anonymous donation specifically earmarked for the nonprofit’s Franklin County partner agencies

(St. Louis, Mo., April 29, 2021) Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently received $240,000 from a semi-retired couple now living in Franklin County who wished to stay anonymous. Their one request: the donation had to be used for OFS’s partner agencies located in the Franklin County community. Their main objective: their donation would inspire people to give to agencies like this which are addressing food insecurity during the current pandemic.

Each of the following agencies received $30,000: Agape House of Franklin County, Agape Help House of Pacific, Catholic Services of St. Clair, Community Outreach of Gerald, Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia, Second Blessings, and Tri Pantry. Potential uses for the funds include purchasing vehicles, walk-in coolers, and shelf-stable food, as well as expanding and improving sites to incorporate handicap accessibility and security.

“This generous donation was made by long-time supporters of our agency who wished to remain anonymous,” said OFS President and CEO Kristen Wild. “They are a semi-retired couple who recognized the increased and ongoing need of the Franklin County community, and they stepped up to make a difference in their area.” Wild added that the funds were distributed to the nonprofits’ partner agencies “demonstrating the biggest need in serving families experiencing food insecurity during this ongoing pandemic.”

