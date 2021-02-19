Operation Food Search to Host 28h Annual Golf Tournament

(St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 18, 2021) — Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, will host its 28th annual Swing to Heal Hunger golf tournament on Mon., Oct. 4 with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11 a.m.  The tournament will be held at WingHaven Country Club, St. Louis’ only Nicklaus-designed course, located at 7777 Winghaven Blvd. in O’Fallon, Mo.

Tickets – which are $350 per golfer or $1,400 per team of four golfers – include 18 holes with a golf cart, golf goodie bag, lunch, dinner and an auction.  Proceeds will go toward ending childhood hunger and family food insecurity in the St. Louis bi-state region.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food.  The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis.

For ticket details or to become a sponsor, call (314) 726-5355 or visit Operation Food Search.

