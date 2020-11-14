Operation Food Search’s Annual Golf Tournament Raises Over $77,000

St. Louis, MO: Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently raised $77,123.80 at its 27th annual golf tournament held at WingHaven Country Club. The day-long event for 115 golfers included an auction, lunch and dinner. All proceeds will go toward ending childhood hunger and family food insecurity in the St. Louis bi-state region.

Jim Goebel and Art Kerckhoff were the event’s co-chairs. Sponsors of the fundraiser, which was presented by Ascension Health, included Becker Iron and Metal and Seeger Toyota.

“This year we raised a record amount for our agency despite the current climate,” said OFS Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We appreciate our supporters and our sponsors for their ongoing advocacy of our mission to eliminate childhood hunger.”

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties.