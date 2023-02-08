OPPO India launches a quirky campaign produced by OML to unveil its latest Reno 8T

India-wide release, 8th February 2023: OML Entertainment, India’s market-leading media and entertainment agency, has yet again collaborated with OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. to create a digital film for the brand’s newly launched premium smartphone – The OPPO Reno 8T. Through the launch of this smartphone, OPPO positioned Reno 8T as a premium offering in the mid-range segment, making the Reno 8T ‘A Step Above’ the other offerings in this range.

OPPO is well-known for releasing unique unboxing films which always have novel storytelling to offer that stands out and creates an impressive buzz in the media. This time, the smartphone brand has deployed a promotional campaign with the Reno series brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor, where he plays himself rather uniquely to cleverly introduce the Reno 8T.

Ranbir is known for the jovial interactions he has with his fans and the paparazzi. The audience has never seen RK act out in any manner. Leveraging this thought, OML strategized the campaign to give the audience a glimpse of the superstar in a never-seen-before persona. The viral video which was a part of the campaign showed RK tossing a fan’s phone after growing impatient while the guy was trying to click a selfie with the actor. This took the audience aback, immediately stirring a controversy where people started asking only one question – “Why did RK throw away his fan’s phone?” However, the full picture was later revealed and the mentioned viral footage appeared to be a cleverly crafted social engineering piece to put the upcoming OPPO Reno 8T smartphone in the spotlight. In the clarification video, Ranbir is seen to be gifting his fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the all-new OPPO Reno 8T and asking him to be ‘A Step Above’ the rest.

After a steady stream of leaks, finally, the official teaser gives the audience a closer look at the device’s design.

To unveil the details and features of the latest OPPO Reno 8T, Only Much Louder (OML) created a unique and captivating 40-second teaser that captures the essence of the premium OPPO Reno 8T, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. RK is seen to reveal the standout features of the Reno 8T in an intriguing manner that definitely engages the audience with its gripping visual scenes. With its slimmest and lightest ever 120Hz 3D curved screen, sharper details with a 108 MP portrait camera and 40X microlens plus backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOCTM, the OPPO Reno 8T 5G, strikes the perfect balance between immersive visuals and a relaxed grip for an all-around premium experience and is definitely leaps ahead in the game!

The quirky campaign was conceptualized with the objective to drive high awareness among the audience about OPPO’s latest launch on both digital and traditional mediums. The sole purpose of this campaign was to highlight its major features in an innovative manner in order to establish the Reno 8T as fully loaded and the most accessible Reno. The new campaign of Reno entices the audiences to ‘upgrade’ and be the first buyers of the Reno series. The outcome has seen an outrage in the media with its captivating storytelling which created a bigger impression amongst the audience.

Manav Parekh, Executive Creative Director, OML Entertainment, said, “Ask any creative and they’ll tell you this, having brave clients like OPPO is half the battle won. It was a great experience to work with the team and bring to life the ‘A Step Above’ campaign for OPPO Reno 8T. It is a simple idea that worked beautifully across the three phases. The main film’s narrative, its pacing, and of course, Ranbir’s delivery took it to a whole new level. OPPO is a great brand and we at OML are excited to have collaborated with them again in writing another chapter of growth.”

Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, of OPPO India, quoted, “OPPO embraces non-traditional marketing ideas that are bold with a narrative that weaves our product story seamlessly. The campaign for the OPPO Reno8T hit the perfect notes. OML answered the ‘time to upgrade’ brief with an outstanding idea that used Ranbir Kapoor cleverly both as a cultural icon and a damn good actor! The scale of the earned media reach is a testimony to a campaign idea that is ‘A Step Above’.”