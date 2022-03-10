Optimal Network Performance and Energy Efficiency for 5Gigaverse & 5Green

[Barcelona, 8 mar, 2022] During MWC22 Barcelona, Daisy Zhu, Vice President of Huawei Wireless Network Marketing, delivered a keynote speech Optimal Network Performance and Energy Efficiency are Critical for 5Gigaverse & 5Green at the GSMA Conference: Energy Efficiency Trends in 5G.

Daisy Zhu said, as mobile networks further develop, multi-band and multi-RAT networks will be inevitable. Huawei will continue to develop innovative solutions that can help operators reduce network energy consumption without adversely affecting performance.

A high-quality network is the foundation for operators’ business success.

Since 5G was put into commercial use, mid-band, large-bandwidth, and Massive MIMO technologies have multiplied the user-perceived rate by tenfold and greatly reduced the network costs per bit, achieving a positive business cycle for 5G. These 5G technologies can also effectively increase cell capacity to cope with the increasing traffic, laying a solid foundation for a high-quality 5G network.

Huawei provides innovative energy-saving solutions to meet the requirements of various services.

For discrete FDD spectrum, Huawei developed the industry’s first ultra-wideband RRU, which can deliver the same capabilities as combining three conventional RRUs, achieving dynamic power sharing among bands and reducing energy consumption by 30%. In addition, high-efficiency antennas that support signal direct injection feeding (SDIF) reduce the power consumption of RRUs by 15% without affecting coverage.

In terms of site architectures, the evolution from D-RAN to C-RAN can effectively improve the network-wide energy efficiency. Centralized deployment of BBUs in the C-RAN architecture eliminates the need for equipment rooms and air conditioners, simplifying remote sites and reducing network energy consumption by more than 30%.

Intelligent networks are also critical for green innovation. Huawei unveiled IntelligentRAN, its new wireless network architecture, at MWC 2022. This architecture can bring intelligence into network services, experience, and O&M. Intelligent energy-saving can decrease energy consumption by over 25% while ensuring user experience in multi-band and multi-RAT scenarios.

Including coverage and experience into energy efficiency assessments will provide a ‘yardstick’ for measuring both network performance and energy efficiency.

As the scale and development speed of networks vary, it is impossible to evaluate the energy-efficiency level of a network based on its absolute energy consumption. The ICT industry has then moved its focus from energy consumption to energy efficiency, calling for green development of the communications industry.

Based on the bit/J energy efficiency, Huawei is working with operators and industry organizations to define multi-dimensional energy efficiency based on coverage and experience, to help operators manage the processes of carbon emission reduction and guide them in their development of networks with optimal performance and energy efficiency. In this way, operators can expand their services while reducing carbon emissions.

Ensuring network performance and energy efficiency is crucial for 5G to increase carbon handprint.

While vigorously promoting energy saving and emission reduction of mobile networks, we also need to accelerate 5G enablement for a wide range of industries, and fully leverage the carbon reduction leverage of digital technologies such as 5G and IoT. Enable the green development of high-carbon industries and enable the whole society to concentrate resources, improve efficiency, and reduce emissions.

Daisy Zhu said, “Going green is the future. We hope to work with global industry partners to continuously innovate and promote green solutions and multi-dimensional energy efficiency in commercial networks, and help operators build networks with optimal performance and energy efficiency, to promote industrial digitalization and low-carbon social development with 5G.”

Huawei supports operators’ green development strategies through comprehensive solutions that integrate green site, green network, and green operation, enabling operators to continuously increase network capacity at lower energy consumption per bit. We empower green and sustainable development through More Bits, Less Watts.