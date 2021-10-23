Option Designs gives reasons for “Apno Ko Laye Aur Bhi Paas – Haldiram’s” with the Karwa Chauth ad

New Delhi: Option Designs, a purpose-driven agency specializing in creating brand communications, curated Haldiram’s advertisement promoting “Apno Ko Laye Aur Bhi Paas” on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

The ad spearheaded the start of a new Karwa Chauth tradition with the role reversal disseminating a lot of positive vibes. It is not just about changing a custom/ tradition radically but is also creating moments for women especially in a world that’s all about equality. Small thoughts like this are important to create change, not in terms of the rituals but with the way to celebrate them.

It strikes a new conversation in the society by encouraging the new generation to be open to progressive transformation.

The entire advertisement was completely conceptualized and implemented by the 360-degree communication agency. Being in collaboration with Haldiram’s, it completely understood their line of thought for the ad, and likewise, conceptualized it into an intriguing idea that conveyed and captured the interest of the audience.

On the occasion, Rahul Gandhi, Co-Founder of Option Designs said, “Option Designs consciously curated the Karwa Chauth ad keeping the modern-day couple at the center to redefine the celebration of the pious occasion with a renewed and different charm.”

The campaign started on the 20th of October, took an integrated communication route throughout the social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Along with this, the ad was acutely promoted via the mainline mediums with in-store branding and print ads in the newspaper.

“Haldiram’s being an intricate part of the celebration in the Indian house, is always motivated to bring about a positive change in the lives of the people. Aligning with this concept, we came up with the revolutionizing ad aimed at making the occasion memorable for a lifetime,” reiterated Rajat Rastogi, Marketing of Haldiram’s.