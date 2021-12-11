Option Designs is now the marketing partner of one-stop-shop Flyo

New Delhi, December 11th 2021: Option Designs has taken over the brand building and marketing communications responsibilities of budding online shopping brand Flyo. Flyo is currently operating in Bangalore and they’re a one-stop shop for all kinds of premium essentials.

Option Designs is a leading digital marketing agency, and together with Flyo, they plan on making the customer realize that all their needs can be met in 60 minutes. Flyo prides itself in stocking up on some of the best products available in the market and delivering them in an hour, a feature that not even some of the biggest retailers offer. Some of their other compelling features are easy returns, no minimum order, free delivery, and a separate section that displays discounted products.

While speaking about brand identity, the Options Design team has worked to capture the youthful energy that the brand has while also highlighting what sets Flyo apart. They’re running a campaign to showcase the effectiveness of the brand and let the residents of Bangalore know that Flyo offers not just great products, but is also a time-saver, something that is essential in the busy lives of the modern Indian.

Kriti Srivastava (Flyo) spoke about the collaboration and said “At Flyo, we aim to develop engaging and relatable content for our TG, understanding the audience’s nature, Therefore choosing Option Designs was a no-brainer for us, when the need for a creative partner came up, because they match our energy just right. Having worked with Option Designs in the past, we are sure they will help us take Flyo to greater heights.”

Rahul Gandhi, Co-Founder of Option Designs said that “We are very excited to work with Flyo. Working for brands that fill digital spaces is always fun and interesting. In the times of digital spaces changing, working with brands that are consistent yet evolving is always something we look forward to.”

About Option Designs

Option Designs, a purpose driven agency specializing in creating brand communications was founded in 2010. It is constantly involved in building creative campaigns for all mediums of communication while perfectly complying with evolving brand solutions.

The agency has made a mark in the industry with its innovative marketing strategies and brand solutions that completely aligns with the brand purpose as the agency is dedicated towards creating an understanding of the brand requirements. Hence, by deciphering the purpose of the brand, Option Designs elevates its clients to a whole new level of recognition. It comes with a backup of highly experienced team who always strives to introduce solutions that completely aligns with the idea of the brand. Option designs is well-versed in building trust which consequently leads to brand building.

Keeping clients at the top in the priority list has fetched the company some of the big brands like Haldiram, Amway, Barista, Bodycare, JBL, Coolwinks, etc. Having expertise in diverse fields, the agency has worked for more than 150+ brands covering a dynamic range of industries leaving no domain untouched.

Owing to the persistent hard work and caliber OD Group has been providing their services via multiple subsidiaries including creative communication and digital services, where the agency has explored wide range of domains and have also made their presence felt in the space.