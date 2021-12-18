Option Designs takes over the Marketing of Luxury Architecture Company Baani

New Delhi, 18th December 2021: Option Designs, one of the leading creative agencies of India has taken over the marketing and branding of Baani real estate. Baani has been dealing with luxury real estate for 35 years and has been providing the best services in the industry.

Option Designs has been rapidly growing in the advertising and digital space and is excited to share the same space with Baani, a brand that has built their reputation as not just stylish, but also trustworthy and reliable. They’re in charge of the brand building & marketing communication for Baani.

Baani has decided that it is time to position themselves as the first name that people think of when thinking of luxury real estate and has contracted with Option Designs to help make their vision a reality. While speaking about their work with the brand, Option Designs said, “We are committed to getting people to know about the legacy that Baani has in the architecture industry. We want people to think of the impact that Baani has had on the industry in terms of redefining luxury, style, and comfort.”

Rahul Gandhi, Co-Founder, Option Designs, speaking about their collaboration said, “We are really excited about this association with Baani. They’re well established and reputed, and working on their revamp has been a fun and challenging but rewarding experience.”

While speaking about their collaboration, Vinay Verma, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Baani said, “Option Designs has a keen understanding of our brand requirements. Their out-of-the-box approach, passion, and enthusiasm towards creating new things assured us that this partnership has potential to reap great benefits for both the parties.”

About Option Designs

Option Designs, a purpose-driven agency specializing in creating brand communications was founded in 2010. It is constantly involved in building creative campaigns for all mediums of communication while perfectly complying with evolving brand solutions.

The agency has made a mark in the industry with its innovative marketing strategies and brand solutions that completely aligns with the brand purpose as the agency is dedicated towards creating an understanding of the brand requirements. Hence, by deciphering the purpose of the brand, Option Designs elevates its clients to a whole new level of recognition. It comes with a backup of highly experienced team who always strives to introduce solutions that completely aligns with the idea of the brand. Option designs is well-versed in building trust which consequently leads to brand building.

Keeping clients at the top in the priority list has fetched the company some of the big brands like Haldiram, Amway, Barista, Bodycare, JBL, Coolwinks, etc. Having expertise in diverse fields, the agency has worked for more than 150+ brands covering a dynamic range of industries leaving no domain untouched.

Owing to the persistent hard work and caliber OD Group has been providing their services via multiple subsidiaries including creative communication and digital services, where the agency has explored wide range of domains and have also made their presence felt in the space.