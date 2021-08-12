Option Designs wins creative duties for aseptic packaging leader, Asepto

New Delhi: Option Designs, a Gurgaon based creative agency has bagged creative duties for aseptic packaging brand – ASEPTO, one of the leading names in aseptic liquid packaging companies in India. Asepto, a fully owned arm of Uflex Limited, came into existence in the year 2017 and currently covers 70% of the aseptic packaging market in the country. The brand is spread across various countries all over the world.

Option Designs, a Gurgaon based advertising & digital agency – is all set to promote the brand and create marketing strategies to increase its exposure, both in print & digital media. Option Designs has been associated with many renowned Indian & overseas brands such as JBL, Barista, Bodycare, Haldiram’s, and Singer, to name a few. Konica Minolta and Solis are a couple of other client companies from the B2B segment that have partnered with the agency. The agency will be taking care of the brand strategies & communication for both Print as well as Digital media.

Sanghmitra Lodh (Sr Marketing Manager, Asepto) spoke about the collaboration and said, “Option Designs has a keen understanding of our brand requirements. Their out-of-the-box approach, passion, and enthusiasm towards creating new things assured us that this partnership has potential to reap great benefits for both the parties. Being India’s first manufacturer of aseptic liquid packaging, the brand is involved in the production of next-gen aseptic liquid packaging for companies from dairy, beverage and liquor industry. With this collaboration, we seek to create exceptional work together and create a stronger brand positioning for Asepto.”

According to Sanghmitra, Option Designs is one of the few agencies that completely understand the brand positioning and marketing strategy with a crisp and refreshing approach. “We believe that Option Design will create a better and stronger brand positioning via innovative solutions,” she adds.

Speaking on the win of the brand, Anurag Mehta, Co-founder (Option Designs) commented, “Working with a renowned brand like Asepto (Uflex) is a great opportunity. There is scope for innovative and creative works in terms of its communication channels as well as various other aspects of brand building. With our strategic advertising campaigns, we seek to position the brand at the top of its competition.”

“To assist the renowned brand of aseptic packaging to revamp their business at global level is our foremost priority. We are primarily focused on changing the perception of the Brand with a motto to popularize it amongst its clients and stakeholders. Our strategies will be planned to upgrade the look of their products and enhance their business globally. We, at Option Designs, will try to position and provide them with the best of our strategies as per their brand ethos, striving constantly to make them a pioneer in the packaging industry”, commented Rahul Gandhi, Co-founder of Option Designs.