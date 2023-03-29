Optoma emerges as no 1 DLP projector brand in India for Q4 2022

New Delhi, 29th March 2023: Optoma, the world’s No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products achieved the 1 position in the DLP projector category with 37.7 % market share in India during Q4 of 2022. According to the PMA report, the company also accomplished the no.1 position in three other categories namely laser, home entertainment as well as in short throw projectors. Outshining the competition, Optoma acquired a 27.14% market share in laser,47.16% in home entertainment 56.03% market share in short throw projector market categories. With the latest achievements, Optoma became a go-to brand for Indian consumers.

The brand showcased a similar accomplishment throughout the CY 2022 as per the PMA report, Optoma observed 67% Year on Year growth in overall projector market share and a 142% increase in overall numbers YoY. The brand showed all-around growth in performance, it surpassed all competitors in the market. and became the no 1 brand in the home projector, laser, and short throw projector categories with 38%, 34.45%, and 36.72% market share respectively.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head, Optoma India said, “We achieved these milestones owing to our endeavor in focused investments in futuristic technology-based projector range and aggressive market strategy. We are really excited for being recognized as the no 1 brand in the four most important categories of projectors. It is a moment of satisfaction as we have been able to retain the no. 1 position in DLP and home entertainment categories for consecutive years. I take this opportunity to thank my entire team and channel partners for this achievement. I believe with sheer hard work we will be able to continue offering innovative quality products to our customers.”

Optoma, known for its commitment to Indian consumers keeps on launching innovative products equipped with the latest technology across categories from high-end to mid-level to affordable projectors. Its latest products like CinemaX D2, GT2160HDR, Eco-friendly laser projector series, etc have been very well received in the market.