OrangeSlates’ LearnFest 2.0 Witnessed Over 38,000 Participants

July 2022: OrangeSlates, the fastest-growing teacher skilling platform hosted the second edition of their LearnFest 2022 – the largest learning festival for educators. The two-day event saw over 38,000 educators participate to enhance their skills and knowledge towards taking NEP 2020 into classrooms.

This edition’s theme ‘Taking NEP 2020 into Classrooms’ was aimed at translating the various learning pedagogies and teaching strategies recommended in the policy into applicable practices for each teacher. Critical to the current ecosystem, educators need to be in line with the changing education formats. From physical spaces to online rooms and back to hybrid classrooms – educators & learners alike have experienced the changing modalities, evolved pedagogies, and innovative practices.

With a systemic shift in education being proposed by the National Education Policy 2020, there are some brilliant strategies and methodologies being proposed at a school & classroom level. These need to be turned into application oriented & measurable activities for educators to encourage change and adoption.