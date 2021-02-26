Orbi First is Launching a New Warehousing and Order Fulfillment Service in Canada

Mississauga, Canada : Orbi First is a 3PL provider startup, pushing innovation and effectiveness to a new level. Technology-oriented and integrating new technologies from the fields of robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Orbi First is currently developing a fully-automated warehousing and order fulfillment service in Canada. By doing so, Orbi First allows both manufacturers and consumers to benefit from a new and enhanced experience, faster and at a lower cost.

Orbi First’s new pick-and-pack process is designed to be completed within a span of 45 to 60 minutes. Orbi First is parallelly working on the development of an automated delivery service that will be integrated progressively into the entire order fulfillment process. This will allow the end-customers, in the main metro areas, to receive their orders within 1 to 3 hours after completing them online. Besides, it will reduce their environmental footprint.

Orbi First can also rely on its own marketplace, Orbi Depot (www.orbidepot.com) to perfect its engineering and technology development.

At this time, Orbi First onboards a few selected manufacturers. The second phase of onboarding is planned for Autumn 2021.