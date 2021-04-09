Order your favourite Bengali food from anywhere in Kolkata and other parts of India with JustMyRoots this Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year)

The Bengali New Year is just around the corner and, working and hustling Bengalis everywhere around the country are set to miss out on all the particular festivities. With Poila Boishakh coming up, craving for the best Bengali comfort foods is, of course, on the rise. But where do we find the best Bengali food without stepping out of the comfort of your home during this Pandemic?

Good News is, we got you. If you are in Kolkata or in any of the 16 cities mentioned below, JustMyRoots, a food-tech platform, is bridging the gap between you and your best Bengali delicacies by delivering fresh speciality dishes from iconic restaurants in Kolkata to 16 cities across the country. Now you don’t have to miss your Kosha Mangsho or Basanti Pulao or Kochupata Chingri or for that matter the special Sandesh Cake. They have it all covered.

JustMyRoots specializes in serving you the best food that keeps you connected to your roots and makes you indulge in the nostalgia of the comfort of home. JustMyRoots has partnered with well-known restaurants in Kolkata such as Allen Kitchen, Aaheli Xpress, Kasturi, 16 Ana Bangali, Hanglaatherium, Kushaler Henshel, Mithai, Nalin Chandra Das, Mrityunjoy Sweets, Balaram Mullick to bring the authentic lip-smacking Bengali cuisine to customers in 16 cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Link to order – https://justmyroots.com/home/shop-by-cuisine/poila-boishakh-special. They also have an app ‘JustMyRoots’ from where orders can be placed.

Speaking on the partnership with the restaurants for Bengali New Year, Samiran Sengupta, Founder and CEO, JustMyRoots says “This Bangla Noboborsho, we would want our Customers to enjoy their favourite Bengali Cuisine from the comfort of their homes, with their near and dear ones. That’s why we have signed up with some very key restaurants. More than 20 combos of Starters / main course / Dessert have been added for the KhadyoRoshik Bengali.”

About JusyMyRoots:

JustMyRoots, India’s first Perishable, Interstate, Food Supply Chain enabled e-commerce platform which handles nostalgic food from different parts of the country, delivering pure nostalgia in the form of food.

Established in 2018 by three co-founders Samiran Sengupta, Promita Sengupta and Rajan Sachdeva, with an aim to deliver Nostalgia meals unique to a particular region, JustMyRoots has come a long way in establishing their distribution centres in 16 cities and delivering in about 15000 pin-codes across the country. JustMyRoots has developed cutting-edge Packaging solutions (a combination of imported materials and products within the country) which helps in keeping highly perishable food products fresh for about 36 hours.