Organic baby care brand Allter has unveiled its first campaign with strategic investor and brand ambassador Dia Mirza

Mumbai, 22, April 2023: 20 billion worth of disposable diapers are thrown into landfills each year. Allter, India’s first sustainable baby hygiene brand is an impact-oriented brand that helps, build & supports the community it thrives in. The brand takes immense pride in it’s efforts to inculcate inclusivity and is dedicated to extending it to the planet as well. Allter is committed, to developing, sustainable eco-friendly, and organic baby hygiene products. Their mission is to help parents give their children a green start to life with their sustainable range of earth-friendly products.

Allter, India’s premier sustainable and certified rash-free baby care brand, is enthralled to launch their latest campaign ‘Every Mother is a protector’, in association with Dia Mirza, as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. The campaign celebrates the journey of motherhood. Allter’s range of soft, chemical-free, earth-friendly, organic bamboo diapers and baby wipes are gentle on baby skin and as a protective mother and a passionate climate champion, Dia resonates with this eco-sensitive message. With this campaign, Allter aims to be the go-to brand for all mothers who prioritize their baby’s safety and well-being.