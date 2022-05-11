Organic Farming Start-up, Humpy Farms Secures INR 5 Crore funding in Angel Round; includes funds secured in Shark Tank India

May 11, 2022; Pune, India:

Founded in 2017 by Malvika Gaekwad and Jaywant Patil, and headquartered in Pune, Direct-to-Consumer organic farming start-up Humpy Farms has raised INR 5 crore in an Angel round that also includes funds secured in Shark Tank India. With an aim to grow to become a one-stop-shop for daily food needs, Humpy Farms practices end-to-end climate-smart regenerative digital organic farming thus cutting down on carbon footprint. Humpy Farms recently made an appearance on the inaugural season of Shark Tank India and secured funds from Lenskart’s Piyush Bansal, and MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh. The angel round also saw marquee investors including Shailesh Ligade of DBS Bank, Abhay Amrute of IIFL, Prattyush Shahane of Bain & Company, Yogesh Lahoti, and Anushka Iyer of Wiggles.in participating in it.

The funds secured from Shark Tank India and the angel round will help Humpy Farms scale up significantly to become a PAN India name. A major part of the funds raised are allocated for investment in technology and enhancing the brand’s D2C strategy. A part of the funds will also be used to accelerate customer acquisition, and identify and onboard new talent. Keeping in line with its expansion plans, Humpy Farms is also exploring new potential markets for the launch of its perishable range of products including its signature Humpy A2 Milk.

Speaking on the fundraise, Malvika Gaekwad, Co-founder of Humpy Farms, said, “We firmly believe that you are what you eat; organic and sustainable farming is a need of the hour and Humpy Farms is committed to driving this revolution across India. This fundraiser is a beginning of a journey to scale Humpy Farms to become a household name for all food needs. It will help us invest in technology and usher in an era of climate-smart regenerative farming that is beneficial to all stakeholders and most importantly our planet. We are humbled that we were given an opportunity on Shark Tank India and are grateful that our investors believe in our philosophy. With technology as the backbone, we will continue to work closely with farmers across India and bring to dinner tables produce that is high-quality, unadulterated, chemical-free, and environment-friendly.”

Ghazal Alagh, Founder, MamaEarth said, “Authentic, chemical-free, and organic products are a need of the hour in every household today, and the Indian start-up ecosystem deserves brands like Humpy Farms that are enablers of food that is safe and trustworthy. The vision that the founders have is remarkable and combined with my success in the D2C domain, Humpy Farms is a lucrative start-up with tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to working with Malvika and Jaywant as they scale Humpy Farms to greater heights.”

“Humpy Farms has potential that needs to be unlocked with the use of technology and marketing. Their proposition is extremely relevant in today’s day and age and I am extremely excited to team up with a brand that tasted success in a short span. The product range is attractive and has the potential to grow and become an everyday name in the years to come. I am excited about this partnership and am eager to help Humpy Farms on this next phase of growth. ” added Piyush Bansal, CEO, and Co-Founder, Lenskart.

Humpy Farms currently has a range of dairy and non-dairy products. While its flagship Humpy A2 Milk is currently available in Pune and will soon become available for consumers across India, its range of organic products is currently available across India and can be purchased online via the company’s app, website, and select e-commerce platforms.