Organic Harvest launches its exclusive one stop solution for skincare, haircare and body care

Organic Harvest, India’s leading all-organic brand with an extensive skincare, hair care and body care range, introduced a special product for skin, hair and body care – ‘Tea Tree Essential Oil’. The certified organic Tea Tree Oil helps fight all skin and scalp infections.

Tea tree essential oil has a long history of medicinal and skincare use. Tea tree oil comes from the leaves of Melaleuca Alternifolia, also known as tea tree, a small tree native to Australia. The oil possesses antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Tea tree oil can be used for several purposes, including keeping skin, hair and mind healthy.

Skin: When it comes to skincare, tea tree oil is known as an anti-acne star. It is commonly used in a diluted form with other carrier oils as a spot treatment to kill the active acne bacteria. It can treat an array of skin conditions such as nail fungus, cuts, abrasions and athlete’s foot.

Hair: With a fresh, crisp aroma, Tea Tree essential oil helps maintain healthy looking scalp and hair. Also, fades the appearance of blemishes giving you perfectly lustrous hair. Tea tree oil unclogs hair follicles and nourishes the roots. When used with a carrier oil, it promotes hair growth and battles dandruff as well as an itchy scalp.

Body, Mind and Soul: Apart from just smelling so tantalizingly good, tea tree essential oil cleanses us on a far deeper level. It’s rich and pleasing floral scent, upon diffusion leaves a calming, soothing and relaxing effect. This oil is also known to strengthen the immunity of the body.

Key Ingredients: Pure Tea Tree Oil

Price: INR 450/-