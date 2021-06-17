Organic Havan Cups from Nirmalaya to keep your mind & body positive during the tough times of Covid-19!

June 2021 Whenever a family goes through some struggles, our priest suggests the family keep a Havan to get rid of the evil powers. In Havan, we use the thermal energy of fire and the sound energy of the mantras for a therapeutic application that purifies the air and brings harmony in the environment.

Knowing the current Covid situation, it is very important for all of us to stay safe and healthy.

Organic Incense stick brand – Nirmalya has launched their Havan cups which has 25 types of herbs that helps in removal of the harmful bacteria, viruses and also acts as a purifier for your home. The medicinal herbs & organic substances used helps in reducing mental stress. It is very vital for us to stay calm in this time of Global pandemic. Not only has that, these Havan cups helped in freshening up your mind & body.

Nirmalaya is a Delhi based social enterprise that aims to preserve India’s rivers by recycling floral waste from temples, while simultaneously transforming lives by exclusively employing under-represented women. It is here to preserve religious faith and the environment by protecting our holy rivers by recycling the sacred floral offerings. The brand reuses the holy offerings and transforms them into Insence sticks, Incense cones, Dhoop sticks , and Havan cups. The items are curated with bunches of love, faith and 100% organic material. Nothing from the brand contains charcoal and are toxic-free and are safe for the environment. Nirmalaya is a traditional way of the home purifier.