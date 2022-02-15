Organisational Announcement – Appointment of Ms. Anita Marangoly George as an Independent Director of Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises Limited (‘PEL’) announced the appointment of Ms. Anita Marangoly George as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 10th February 2022.

She will hold office as Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

She is a distinguished financial sector executive with extensive and diverse global experience in institutional finance and investing in sustainable infrastructure in Renewable Energy, Logistics and Water. She commands deep expertise in finance, including credit, structured finance, project finance, mezzanine and equity investments. She has a good understanding of the loan book (wholesale and retail), housing and real estate finance, advisory businesses including mandatory pension, wealth management, asset reconstruction and stressed debt.

Ms. George is well known in the industry for her expertise in Infrastructure finance, especially Renewable Energy Finance and Climate Finance. She was part of the team responsible for creating the Scaling Solar initiative at the World Bank Group. At the International Finance Corporation (‘IFC’), she created a new business line for municipal finance and pioneered IFC’s investments in the Renewable Energy Sector. At Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (‘CDPQ’) she grew the emerging markets exposure from 5% to 15% during her five-year tenor and was Executive Vice President and Deputy Head of CDPQ Global. She is passionate about and committed to human capital development and the economic empowerment of women and girls. She is actively engaged in mentoring women and girls.

Ms. George holds a dual master’s degree in Economic Policy and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Spanish from Smith College