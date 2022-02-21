Organizations should create ‘Moments of Magic’ to earn their patron’s respect

Feb 21, 2022, Ahmedabad: Organizations should create moments of magic through brands and beyond to earn the respect of their patrons, said R. Gopalakrishnan, former executive director of Tata Sons, and CEO of Mindworks. He was speaking at the two-day Virtual ‘Brand Fest 2022’ organized by Ahmedabad-based Brand Klub that saw prominent names from the fields of advertising and communication sharing their insights and expertise about different aspects of advertising and branding with the participants.

In his session on what it takes for companies to be respected loved and admired, author, corporate advisor, R Gopalakrishnan spoke about how love and respect can go hand in hand in the creation of the brand. “What India needs is more and more companies which can firstly get respected and admired for their honest and sustainable performance” Gopalakrishnan, the author of 17 books said.

The brand-building expert narrated the stories of his experience in HUL and Tata group which made them a loveable brand in India and across boundaries.

Vice president, Digital Chintan Soni of Madison Media shared his experience about the digital media growth scope and Future trends “Digital media had just started picking up from overall penetration point of view, but India is actually making lots of marks in use of technology,” Soni said, sharing the overview of digital media in India. Chintan, who has headed the many social media campaign explained the importance of language in the Advertisement copies. He emphasized reaching the audience in the language they speak. This session was moderated by Neeraj Shah.

There was an interesting session led by Jayen Mehta, COO at Amul on keeping a legacy brand alive through generations. “Direct consumer interaction made things easier for companies to put themselves in consumer shoes. said.” Amul model is basically the establishment of direct linkage between the users and eliminating the middleman” Mehta added. The session was coordinated by Ms Vibhuti Bhatt, Director One Advertising.

“Brand Klub is a platform of professionals from the fields of advertising, marketing, and communication curated by marketing and communication professionals and through Brand Fest, we wish to contribute and raise the standards of Marketing Communication area of business,” says Sanjay Chakraborty.

The first day of the Virtual Brand Fest 2022 culminated with an enriching business & brand quiz which had 4 rounds curated by quizmaster Sanjay Chakraborty, who is also the founding member of Brand Klub.