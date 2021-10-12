Can’t spend hours grinding masalas and making chutneys using pestle and mortar but still want to enjoy the authentic tastes and textures? In that case, all you need is Orient Electric ChefSpecial mixer grinder which has been designed with focus on three defining aspects of performance, convenience and style.

It comes with a powerful 1200W copper motor and nickel coated stainless steel blades to ensure superior mixing & grinding experience every time while also retaining the authentic taste, textures, flavours, and essential nutrients of food ingredients. Other salient features include Flow breakers in jars to avoid lump formation, 3-speed control, and 3-Layer safety which includes shock-proof ABS body, overload protection and lockable lids for handsfree operation.

It comes with 5 years warranty on motor and 2 years warranty on the product. Orient Electric ChefSpecial mixer grinder is not only high on performance but also enjoys an alluring design that is sure complement any contemporary kitchen.

