Orient Electric ChefSpecial Nutri Blender

October 12, 2021
Orient ChefSpecial Nutri Blender
The all-new ChefSpecial Nutri blender from the house of Orient Electric perfectly fits in with today’s busy lifestyles offering users a quick and convenient solution to make scrumptious smoothies, juices and more in a jiffy while retaining the essential micro-nutrients thus promising health benefits. With a powerful 400W motor and sharp stainless steel blades, it ensures super-fast operation and extracts micro-nutrients from fruits and vegetables, which are good for health. It comes complete with 2 unbreakable polycarbonate jars which allow users to see the ingredients inside and control the mixing process to suit their liking. Other salient features include 1.2-meter-long cord wire and sprinkler cap and storage lid for seasoning and storage needs. A perfect kitchen companion for the health-conscious, Orient ChefSpecial Nutri blender enjoys a compact and stylish design and is available in two colour options – Blue and Grey.

