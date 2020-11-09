Orientbell Tiles celebrates Diwali with a heart-warming #RishtonKoRenovate video

A home is a place which gives us memories, warmth and support of our loved ones. It is our home that has sustained and strengthened each relationship and continues to be the building block of each new story.

Orientbell Tiles celebrates the uniqueness of each relationship this Diwali through their #RishtonKoRenovate campaign, which weaves the path for a stronger bond. The video beautifully captures the small and big renovations around the house to welcome new memories and the essence of contrasting relationships between individuals. It recognizes the little efforts made by each member to renew their bond with their loved ones through various stages of life.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Alok Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Orient Bell Tiles said, “We understand how small efforts go a long way in keeping the spark alive in each relationship. We, at Orientbell Tiles, want to be part of these moments of happiness that people create when building or renovating their homes. This video cherishes the relationships and the memories we help create.”