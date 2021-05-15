Orientbell Tiles grows by 43% y-o-y in its unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending March 31st, 2021

New Delhi: Orient Bell Ltd. today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending March 31st, 2021. Revenue growth in the quarter was 43% y-o-y led by the renewed focus on New Products, Displays and Channel Engagements. This is up from the 21% y-o-y revenue growth in Q3 2021.

EBITDA margin improved further to 10.8% in Q4FY21 aided by higher volumes, lower fuel costs and cost control. On a consolidated basis (including OBL’s share of profit from Associates), PAT for Q4FY21 at Rs. 8.3 crores vs Rs.5.1 Crore in Q4FY20. With a continuous strong focus on Working Capital Management, Cash Conversion Cycle continues to be 13 days on 31-Mar-2021 vs 54 days on 31-Mar-2020. The net debt was below ZERO at Rs (-) 19 crores as on 31st March 2021.

FY21 saw an addition of 69 new Orient Bell Tile Boutiques (OBTB’s), highest so far in a single year, with an increase in the total number of active OBTBs to 230 as on 31st March 2021. In addition to this, the revenue from vitrified tiles improved to 41% vs 40% last year. OBL launched more than 500 SKUs launched YTDFY21 across existing & New Product categories.

Orientbell Tiles received three prestigious awards in FY21 – Brand of the Year by Realty Plus, Mobile App of the Year by Realty Plus and Best Infrastructure Brand by The Economic Times. The digital campaigns #KaroRishtonKoRenovate and #ByeBye2020 were highly appreciated by the consumers and were also part of the best digital campaigns of 2020.