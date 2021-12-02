Orientbell Tiles launches Paver Tiles; introduces ways to elevate your outdoor spaces

New Delhi: Orientbell Tiles brings to you their all new collection – Paver Tiles. Introducing new punches to make your outdoor spaces so stylish that your neighbours cannot look away. These tiles add strength and durability to outdoor areas such parking spaces, terraces, balcony courtyards and swimming pool decks. Since they are weather-proof and slip resistant, Paver tiles are the perfect fit for spots exposed to direct sunlight and rain.

Giving outdoor spaces the same importance as indoor spaces, Paver tiles can be used in a variety of ways, both commercially and residentially.

1. To add design elements to your porch area

Use Pavers to add patterns using two different designs of tiles, create a carpet using the latest Moroccan designs and craft a beautiful porch that fits your taste.

2. Accentuate your balconies and terraces

With the latest launch of designs in Pavers, you now have approximately 100 designs to choose from. Give your balcony and terrace the aesthetic appeal it deserves, with Pavers.

3. Add life to your monotonous parking spaces

Use the 300X300 mm and 400X400 mm new launches to add strength and durability to your parking spaces. Ranging from geometric combinations, dark and light to mosaics, these tiles bring you class and style.

These tiles fulfil the expectations that we have from outdoor flooring, by being low on maintenance and having a lasting durability. Paver tiles are available in two sizes, 300X300 mm and 400X400 mm, which come in different colour options like Grey, Black, Beige, Brown, Blue and even multi-coloured patterns. Having an MOR of up to 38 N/mm2 ensures that they last long and don’t break easily.

“This range comes from our own ~50-year old plant from where the supplies are smooth and we have had stable prices. Thus customers can be sure of their expectations from OBL.” – Sumit Thapar, Category Head (Ceramics), Orientbell Tiles.

“Paying attention to details has been one of our most important ideas when it comes to providing flooring solutions for all kinds of spaces in and around your home. With this launch of 36 new SKU’s from our Sikandrabad plant, we now have nearly 100 unique and durable tile options for outdoor spaces.” – Mr. Alok Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Orientbell Tiles.

The whole collection can be explored at: https://www.orientbell.com/tiles/parking-tiles