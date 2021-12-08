Oriflame celebrates Giordani Gold’s milestone with the 45th Anniversary Special Edition Bronzing Pearls

Mumbai: Oriflame, the leading social-selling Swedish beauty brand, is celebrating the 45th Anniversary of its luxury brand, Giordani Gold. Since its inception, Giordani Gold has created beautiful, premium products infused with the world’s most exclusive raw ingredients to help you live your life beautifully. To commemorate this milestone, the brand is unveiling the 45th Anniversary Special Edition Bronzing Pearls.

The unique pearls are inspired by the region’s most coveted pearls, Giordani Gold’s very own South Sea treasure. Each pearl is infused with Hyaluronic Acid for a plumped appearance and pearlescent finish that brings out your youthful vibrance. The limited-edition pearls give you a golden finish and a warm glow that seems to radiate from within. The pearls care for your skin and leave it beautifully bronzed and soft to the touch. Designed for a luxurious, comfortable feel, the 45th Anniversary Special Edition Bronzing Pearls are buildable to high coverage and colour that is long-lasting.

Speaking on the launch, Spokesperson – Oriflame, said, “We are thrilled to be celebrating this momentous occasion. Over the past 45 years, Giordani Gold has offered some iconic products, including the fabulous bronzing pearls. The 45th Anniversary Special Edition Bronzing Pearls marks a new phase of evolution for an iconic product. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and inspired by Giordani Gold’s South Sea treasure, these pearls will make for the most spectacular beauty looks with a smoother, more youthful and radiant appearance.”