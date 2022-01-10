Oriflame unveils the Giordani Gold Essenza Blossom Parfum

Mumbai, January 10, 2022: Oriflame’s iconic brand Giordani Gold exudes luxury, and Essenza Parfum is the real essence and heart of Giordani Gold. Loved for its opulent bottle design, sheer sophistication and exclusive Orange Flower Luxury Essenza heart note, this is Oriflame’s best-selling female fragrance. Building on this luxury, Oriflame now launches the Giordani Gold Essenza Blossom Parfum, the new treasure scent.

Celebrating the 45th Anniversary of the iconic Giordani Gold brand, the Essenza Blossom is designed as a Parfum jewel. Crafted with the highest attention to detail by two renowned Perfumers Fabrice Pellegrin and Daphne Bugey, Giordani Gold Essenza Blossom Parfum is created with a very high fragrance concentration for high impact and ultimate long-lasting quality. Luxuriously interwoven with Camellia and Jasmine to create the precious Rose Gold Accord, the fragrance is encased in the iconic bottle adorned with real 18 carat rose gold details on the cap. Now that’s opulence and luxury!

The treasure scent opens with the sweetness of pear and mandarin, along with a luminous bouquet of white flowers. The delicately soft Camellia Celebratissima Accord entwines with sensual orange blossom and rich jasmine is further warmed with alluring notes of vanilla and musk. The ‘Flower of Luxury’ Camellia brings a gentle quality to the perfume. First cultivated in the Coserta Royal Palace in Tuscany, the ornate “Celebratissima” variety embodies celebration and luxury.